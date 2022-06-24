The resort we go to in Colorado has nice, but old, cabins. The family has been going on vacation at this resort on and off for over 50 years.
There are about 26 cabins spread over several acres surrounded by mountains around a private lake that is stocked with rainbow trout throughout the summer season.
Needless to say, we spend most of our time fishing. This year we fished most of the morning, but after noon the wind would pick up and blow through the valley so hard that it made fishing almost impossible. That would leave all afternoon free to do other activities.
My husband likes to hike but I’m not a fan, so that left me alone in the cabin.
Last year we were introduced to a meandering bear. A young moose hung out on the far side of the lake. You could see him swimming back and forth across the lake several times a day. There were ducks and Canadian geese on the lake and trailing behind them were their little ducklings and goslings.
The managers of the resort fed them so you could get up close and personal during feeding sessions. We always bring a big bag of sunflower seeds to feed the chipmunks and ground squirrels.
In years past, we could entice close to a dozen of them onto our deck to get the seeds. This year we only had four. During our stay, the birds discovered the seeds and we had several who would help themselves.
The biggest attraction (not in size, but in numbers) was the hummingbirds. As soon as I unpacked, I made simple syrup and filled the two feeders I brought with us. You could find at least 10 to 20 hummers around our deck at any time during the day. Just sitting and watching them was a great pastime.
In all the years we’ve gone on vacation, I have never taken a sewing machine with me. I have taken handwork in case there was bad weather or a lull in activities.
This trip I brought a machine and a Quilt of Valor kit I had cut out at the quilt retreat last month. Along with my sewing machine, wool mat, a small iron, rotary cutters, rulers, thread and all the other necessary sewing supplies I also packed a four-foot folding table.
As stated before, the cabins are old and electrical outlets are scarce, to say the least. I was happy I brought several extension cords and a surge protector, but ended up buying another one on a trip to town, which is nine miles, all downhill, from the resort. After rearranging some furniture, I set up my table and ironing/cutting area, and I was all set.
Piecing blocks was easy and pressing was possible on my wool mat, but when it came to long sashings and borders, pressing was very difficult. I enjoyed the amount of piecing I got done the 10 days we were on vacation, but having to stop because of pressing issues was a little disappointing.
So next year (yes, we’re gong back next June) I’m planning on bringing a Let Me Surprise You kit from Charlotte Angotti. There are lots of small laser cut pieces to this kit, which will enable me to spend a good amount of time piecing and pressing before I have to worry about big borders.
I could always pack an ironing board, but I don’t know what hubby would say about that.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
