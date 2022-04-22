The City of Harker Heights Public Safety Commission has selected Harker Heights Police Department Officer Crystal Thomas and Harker Heights Fire Department Fireman/Paramedic Lt. Matt Hogan as First Responders of the Year for 2021.
Thomas and Hogan were introduced and received plaques at the Annual Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Banquet on April 4 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Thomas has been an HHPD police officer since January 2015 and served in the Community Services Division for several years. She was assigned to the patrol division’s night team, has been a member of the HHPD Honor Guard since 2017 and was a SWAT Team member for four years.
Thomas has played a key role in the success of the HHPD Community Services program through events such as the Citizen’s Police Academy, “Coffee with a Cop,” the Blue Santa program and oversees 14 neighborhood watch groups. She also manages the Sex Offender Registry program and plays a key role in the application process of new police officers.
Prior to her career with HHPD, Thomas served in the U.S. Army for four years that included a tour in Iraq. After completing her time in the military, she attended Shasta College, where she got a degree in Health Information Technology and a second degree from the College of Central Florida in General Studies.
In her spare time, Thomas enjoys hiking, reading and going on trips with her family.
Hogan began his career with HHFD in 2005 but started his EMS service in 2001 and fire service in 2005. Prior to becoming part of the HHFD, he worked for Rural Metro Ambulance and East Texas Medical Center EMS.
Hogan’s extensive knowledge delivers effective complex problem solving and assessment. He holds a Master Structure Firefighter Certification that he earned in May 2019.
On Sept. 26, 2021, Lt. Hogan, while acting as a battalion chief, commanded the usage of equipment and firemen in fighting the largest and most dynamic wild land fires in the history of Harker Heights.
Over 100 firefighters and over 50 apparatus were dispatched to a fire that dangerously threatened dozens of homes in the area of Comanche Gap Road and Lakefront Drive.
There was no damage to any residences or firefighting apparatus and no serious injuries. This fire happened to be one of the first major challenges Hogan faced as a battalion chief.
In his spare time, Hogan’s hobbies are hiking, collecting and /or selling model trains and aircraft.
