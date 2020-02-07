Several hundred choir students at Harker Heights High School auditioned and now the more than 80 finalists will sing as soloists, perform as members of ensembles, dance, and do backstage technical work at the 20th performance of Knight Club at 7 p.m., today and Saturday in the HHHS Auditorium.
Terri Haygood, chairman of publicity for the HHHS Choir Boosters, told the Herald that tickets will continue on sale both today and Saturday on this website: www.hhhschoirs.com and click on “Purchase Tickets.”
Tickets will range from $10 to $30. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for those who might not have been able to get tickets online.
The Herald spoke with three students — RaeganWillbanks, Shemetria Jackson and LeleiTuitasi — about their upcoming performances and the transition to new directors after the retirement of Tommy Haygood at the final Knight Club show last year.
Willbanks is a senior and is president of the student council at HHHS. She has performed in the Knight Club for the past four years.
“The hardest part of having new directors is the adjustment for all of us. It’s been difficult for me as a senior because it’s a big change. It was difficult at first but it’s become fun learning from a new person. Being a part of this final show for me will be awesome,” Willbanks said.
Jackson is a senior choir student and it’s her first year to be selected as a performer on the show.
“My first auditions were tough and I know why I didn’t make the cut because I had no confidence at all,” Jackson said. In her junior year, she was more confident but remembering words was a problem.
“This year, I felt so prepared. The new directors have been amazing in helping me improve especially this year and now I’ll be on stage throughly enjoying performing songs that I really love,” said Jackson.
Tuitasi will be performing in his fourth Knight Club.
“I learned a lot from Mr. Haygood but working with Mr. Wiley has been fun getting to know him and it’s working out. I’m looking forward to the songs I’ll be performing and will be confident on stage,” he said.
