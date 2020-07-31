Today is the final day of observing Parks and Recreation Month. Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith presented a proclamation to Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee last month in recognition of the observance.
No other department within the city of Harker Heights has been hit harder by COVID-19 than Parks and Recreation and the Activities Center because of the cancellation of events that serve a large segment of the population.
No one knows that better than Adam Trujillo, activities center specialist. Trujillo’s responsibilities include planning of all city events, outdoor recreation, hiking trips, family campouts, getting people outdoors and exploring plus helping out with the senior programs.
One of Trujillo’s hidden talents is video production. He has been the videographer and editor for recent videos for the city such as the virtual Memorial Day celebration, Parks and Recreation informational video, tours of Central Fire Station and the Pet Adoption Center and some of the library videos that appear on the city’s Facebook page.
“I graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in agricultural science, so I learned the video trade on the job,” Trujillo said.
“We’ve had some small programs open up but there have been so many that have been canceled and remain that way throughout Parks and Recreation,” he said.
“A recent example was some social distance trail hikes at Dana Peak Park. I had to cancel it because of limited response.”
Trujillo went on his first camping trip with his family when he was 3 years old. He took leadership roles through Boy Scouts in high school.
“I’ve always enjoyed leading people in the outdoors and watching kids and adults grow as individuals on long treks in the wilderness,” Trujillo said.
All of his past on-the-job experiences and education came together perfectly in the job he holds at the Harker Heights Activities Center.
This year, Harker Heights is sponsoring the Official Texas Arbor Games on Nov. 6 and are staging the actual ceremony for the entire state in Harker Heights.
“Because of the pandemic, it will be different than what people have experienced in past years,” Trujillo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.