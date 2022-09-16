The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor has announced that Tony Evans, a pastor and Christian broadcaster, will be the keynote speaker for the 2022 McLane Lecture.
This event at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 — free and open to the public — will be the 18th annual McLane Lecture sponsored by Temple residents Elizabeth and Drayton McLane Jr.
It will be held in the Frank and Sue Mayborn Campus Center, 900 College St.
“The purpose of the McLane Lecture is to bring outstanding individuals to the UMHB campus to share their experiences and insights about leadership, government, business, and faith,” university spokeswoman Ashley Smith said in a news release. “Dr. Tony Evans joins a long list of exceptional McLane Lecture speakers, including Charlie Duke, George H.W. Bush, Chuck Norris, Mary Lou Retton, George Foreman and more.”
Evans, who published the first commentary and study Bible by an African-American, is the former chaplain of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks, the longtime pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, and the founder and president of The Urban Alternative — a teaching and resource ministry established 41 years ago.
“He is a prolific speaker and author, having published over 150 books, booklets, and Bible studies,” Smith said. “The first African-American to earn a doctor of theology from Dallas Theological Seminary, he has been named one of the ‘12 Most Effective Preachers in the English-Speaking World’ by Baylor University. His radio broadcast, “The Alternative with Dr. Tony Evans,” can be heard on more than 1,400 U.S. outlets daily and in more than 130 countries.”
His résumé includes launching the Tony Evans Training Center, an online training platform that serves more than 2,000 students, in 2017.
“Each course features compelling video and audio teaching from Dr. Evans and an interactive, scripture-based curriculum accessible through our website or app,” according to the Tony Evans Training Center website.
“You can share what you are learning with a community of students while earning badges to mark your progress.”
Each year a new McLane Lecture speaker, like Evans, is chosen through discussions between the McLanes and UMHB leadership.
“(In 2015 and 2016) we had students lined up around the building waiting to get in, and members of the community,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear previously said. “It’s very well attended.”
