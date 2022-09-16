Pastor Tony Evans.jpg

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor has announced that Tony Evans, a pastor and Christian broadcaster, will be the keynote speaker for the 2022 McLane Lecture.

This event at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 — free and open to the public — will be the 18th annual McLane Lecture sponsored by Temple residents Elizabeth and Drayton McLane Jr.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.