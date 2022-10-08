Desiraye Torres just began a new job at the Harker Heights Police Department as Healthy Homes Youth Specialist.
Her first official day at work was Sept. 17.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Desiraye Torres just began a new job at the Harker Heights Police Department as Healthy Homes Youth Specialist.
Her first official day at work was Sept. 17.
Torres is no stranger to HHPD after working there for the past 10 months as a telecommunicator.
She told the Herald during a recent interview, “I was one of the first faces that a lot of victims would see when they came to HHPD Headquarters to report a crime or need assistance.”
“The reason I applied for the position as Healthy Homes Youth Specialist is that it would allow me to help people in a more profound capacity. There was only so much I could do for them at the front entrance of the police department headquarters.”
Torres began spending time exploring the services Healthy Homes provides and she was particularly inspired with the role that is played out in the job through helping children.
Torres was born and raised in Houston and is the oldest of five siblings in her family. She served in the U.S. Army Reserves for seven years and is a military spouse. She and her husband are the parents of a 3-year old girl named Layla.
“I love children,” Torres said. “This new job is a great opportunity to combine being a parent and helping the little ones.”
Torres said, “As a telecommunicator, I learned a lot about the justice system. Answering calls from eople who needed the police and being the first point of contact improved my communication skills. Before I began my first job with HHPD, I worked in a childcare facility and in that role I worked with children who had behavioral and communication issues, developmental delays and special needs. My background in child development and being an administrative assistant has also well prepared me.”
“My expectations are to work through some very sensitive and even traumatic experiences with victims and their families.
I’ll be building relationships with agencies and educating myself about the resources that are available to those who need it. I also will become a hub of information for people who are reaching out for help,” Torres said.
“What I’ve learned in the short amount of time on the job is that there is not just one right way to do things as long as you’re doing the right thing. There are endless types of situations that I’ll come face to face with but I’ll lean on my creativity and knowledge of the vast number of resources that are available,” she said
Torres will be working side-by-side with Destinee Barton, who was just promoted to Victim/Witness Coordinator of the Healthy Homes Program.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.