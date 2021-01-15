Harker Heights passed 1,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 this week — the last city in the Killeen-Fort Hood area to do so.
On Thursday, Bell County’s total coronavirus cases numbered 16,247, an jump of 1,462 cases from the previous week.
Harker Heights’ total reached 1,068 cases Thursday, a jump of 97 cases in the past eight days.
In that time, the incidence of Harker Heights cases per 1,000 residents increased from 30.48 to 33.52. The county’s average is 42.08.
Belton leads the county with an incidence rate of more than 96.8 cases per 1,000 residents, as of Thursday. Temple’s rate is 67.58 and Killeen’s is 41.36.
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will be available for Harker Heights and Killeen-area residents at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, Jan. 18 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Registration must be completed in advance at http://honumg.info/KilleenEvents.
Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a nasal swab is collected. Results are provided by text or email in 48 to 72 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.