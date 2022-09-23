Nolanville’s annual tradition, the Train Whistle Jamboree, is coming round the bend.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 101 N. 5th Street, residents can take part in a free evening of live music, food and games like axe-throwing. In addition, this year’s Jamboree will be tied to the Fox Trot 5k, a race in the CenTex race series.
The Jamboree began in 2013, stopping only twice, including once during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event typically averages 600 to 700 people, but Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler said she expects this year’s Jamboree to play host to over 1,000 people.
“This year is jam packed with vendors. This is a free community event so we offer a variety of food trucks and small local businesses to set up as well as local non-profits. We have 15 small business vendors, 7 Food trucks and 20 non profits. We have two bands, Jon Austin Band & Michael Carabelli, A DJ, a Hypnotist, Mr. P, 2 petting zoos, face painting and more. We also will have 5 over 5 moon bounces for kids to play on,” Shidler said.
In addition, Shidler said the event will feature a mechanical bull as a result of “over 15 community sponsors that donated to help keep this event free for the community,” Shidler said. Several of the sponsors for this year’s event include the Nolanville Lions Club and North Side Baptist Church.
Entrance into the event, as well as parking, will be free to the community. Parking will be available on the grassy area between Avenue G and the Rail Road.
Saturday’s festivities will begin with the Fox Trot 5K, a part of the Cen-Tex Race Series. While pre-registration has ended, you can still register online at: https://bit.ly/3dwkpg2 or at Nolanville City Hall.
The race starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall, and will weave through out the city before bringing the runners back to City Hall for the finish line, Shidler said.
A 1K race will start at the same time, has a different turn around point and will also bring runners back to city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.