HARKER HEIGHTS — Under a proposal by the city’s regional transportation district, traditional bus service in Harker Heights could become a thing of the past as early as next year.

In a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday, Raymond Suarez of Anderson Transportation Group — which oversees operation of the Hill Country Transportation District pitched the concept of making the switch from fixed-route buses to a shared-ride service using small buses that hold nine to 12 people each.

