HARKER HEIGHTS — Under a proposal by the city’s regional transportation district, traditional bus service in Harker Heights could become a thing of the past as early as next year.
In a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday, Raymond Suarez of Anderson Transportation Group — which oversees operation of the Hill Country Transportation District pitched the concept of making the switch from fixed-route buses to a shared-ride service using small buses that hold nine to 12 people each.
Harker Heights would have three small buses, or vans, that would operate between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. that would provide curb-to-curb service.
The district would also offer medical rides on weekends.
The buses, which come in three models, are all wheelchair-compatible, he said.
As part of implementing the change, Suarez asked the council to provide more than $130,000 in outside agency funding for the coming fiscal year.
Suarez noted that Harker Heights had about 11,700 riders in 2022, or about 5.3 riders per service hour, which is not sustainable.
Only two of the district’s routes — one in Killeen and one in Temple — are considered viable, he said.
In addition, Suarez noted that at present, the city has weekday service for four hours in the morning and four in the late afternoon.
Under the current plan, Killeen would get 15 buses, Copperas Cove would get three and Temple would get 12.
The district would contract with Uber and Lyft to augment service during peak times, Suarez said.
Initial wait times would be about 30 minutes, Suarez.
If all area cities participate, the district would also run a commuter service between Copperas Cove and Temple every 30 minutes to an hour, without the need to change buses between cities, as is currently the case.
Suarez said the district projects annual ridership in Harker Heights would be 30,000 — a nearly three-fold increase from the current level.
Part of the reason for the potential increase, he said, is because the micro-transit system is more convenient, more flexible and it removed several barriers connected with a fixed-route service, such as the need for a bus stop.
Harker Heights has not provided money from the budget for Hill Country Transit since 2018-19, when the city allocated $40,000.
Over the next four years, the transit district received federal CARES Act funding and did not request any city money.
With that COVID money now exhausted, the district is asking the city for $131,297 for the upcoming fiscal year.
Suarez said the small buses are more economical to run, costing 60% of fixed-route vehicles. He also said they are easier to maneuver, offer curb-to-curb service, and a ride can be ordered through a downloadable app or by phone through a conceierge service.
Suarez noted that fares haven’t increased in 22 years. He estimated the cost to customers could be about $1.50 to $2 per ride, with potential discounts for seniors, children and people with disabilities.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann noted that the requested amount was a bit high, but Suarez said if the city were to agree on a lower dollar amount, the district would work to accommodate it by adjustments to the service plan.
Suarez said the new system could begin operating in the first quarter of 2024.
Also Tuesday, the council heard outside agency funding requests from three other organizations for fiscal year 2023-2024.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, representing the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, provided a brief presentation on the clinic’s services and goals. The organization is seeking $15,500, a $500 increase over the current year.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, provided an overview of the chamber’s programs and services, while addressing the chamber’s request for $50,000 in funding from the city’s General Fund and $26,600 from the city’s Hotel/Motel Fund — a $4,100 increase over the current year.
Ken Cates with Rehab Warriors, PBC, provided a brief presentation about the organization’s goals of providing workforce development and training for veterans in the areas of homebuilding and rehabilition.
The organization is asking for $550,000 in outside agency funding. This was its first year to request funding from the city.
