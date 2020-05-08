In about two weeks, travel along Farm-to-Market 3481, known as Stillhouse Lake Road in Harker Heights, will become safer due to construction work being completed by crews from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Jake Smith, public formation officer for TxDOT’s Waco District, told the Herald by phone Wednesday that the widening of that stretch of what was a two-lane roadway will now create a continuous center turn lane beginning at the intersection of FM 2410 and Stillhouse Lake Road to Del Rey Drive.
The project was started in December.
Turning to the eventual completion of I-14, which is now in its second phase, Smith said, “Construction work is specifically going on constantly through Harker Heights, and Nolanville. from Indian Trail to Simmons Road (FM 2410). The completion date of Phase 2 will be in the late fall of 2021.”
From a cost standpoint, the entire project that is in three phases is about 20 percent complete.
A connection to I-35 is part of the third phase and will begin in the fall of 2020, according to Smith. The completed project will add 1 additional lane in both directions.
The entire expansion of I-14 is expected to be finished in the fall of 2022.
In July of 2020, TxDOT is planning to begin construction of a west-to-east turnaround at FM 2410 and I-14 in Harker Heights.
Smith said, “Residents are familiar with the east-to-west turnaround at the FM 2410 bridge. Now there will a turnaround on the other side of the bridge. Completion details have not been released,” he said.
Concerning safety in construction zones, Smith told the Herald, “We urge all drivers to be on the lookout for signage, slowing their speed through construction zones and understands how important distraction free driving is when it comes to the safety of crew members and all citizens throughout the state.”
Even though there are fewer vehicles on Texas roads now, TxDOT continues to see drivers who are speeding through work zones and they want to stress safety for construction workers and drivers, Smith said.
