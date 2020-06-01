Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation have moved back into Harker Heights to carry out more construction work and have been focusing on the I-14 bridge over Indian Trail.
Some of the changes, such as closing the turnaround on Indian Trail and the far right lane under the bridge, might catch motorists off guard as they approach the intersection from all directions.
The project underway is the installation of foundations for the mainline bridge widenings.
Jake Smith, public information officer of the Waco District of TxDOT, told the Herald in an email on Wednesday, “The Indian Trail turnaround is currently closed and will be open temporarily within the next couple of days. The turnaround will continue to have daytime closures on and off for the next few weeks, when necessary.”
The reason for the closing of the turnaround is to safely buffer traffic from the equipment and workers.
“The work going on now will eventually add an additional lane to the bridge over Indian Trail,” Smith said.
Various pieces of heavy equipment are being used to accomplish the task including drilling rigs, cranes and concrete trucks.
Main Street in Nolanville has gone through a similar process, although there are no turnarounds at that location.
Other bridges in the project area are in the process of being widened, but impact to traffic is minimal because the bridges are not crossing over roads.
