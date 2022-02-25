At the close of the candidate filing period Feb. 18, only two people had filed for spots on the May 7 municipal ballot — one for each open seat on the City Council.
Incumbent Jennifer McCann was the lone candidate to file for the Place 1 seat, and local businessman Tony Canterino was the only candidate to file for the Place 3 seat, which is held by outgoing Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain.
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate passed on Tuesday.
Since neither McCann nor Canterino face opposition for their respective seats, it is likely that the City Council will cancel the municipal election at an upcoming meeting.
However, voting would still take place for the May 7 Killeen Independent School District board election.
McCann, who is serving as mayor pro tem, is self-employed and has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 30 years. She filed for reelection to a second three-year term on Jan. 19.
Fountain is ineligible to seek reelection to the council because she is term-limited by the city charter, having served two consecutive three-year terms.
Tony Canterino, owner of a Harker Heights jewelry store, filed for the Place 3 seat, also on Jan. 19.
He has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 16 years.
Both the Place 1 and Place 3 terms will expire in May 2025.
Killeen ISD
Two longtime incumbent Killeen Independent School District school board members did not file to run for their respective seats again in the upcoming May 7 election.
Killeen ISD board members Shelley Wells, Place 1, and Corbett Lawler, Place 3, will not be on the election ballot this May 7. Incumbent board Vice President Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She will be challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, filed to run for Lawler’s Place 3 seat against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen. Brenda Adams, of Killeen, filed for Wells’ Place 1 seat, against Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights who filed Thursday.
For information on the May 7 election, go to https://www.killeenisd.org/May0722_election.
MARCH 1 PRIMARY
Early voting, by personal appearance, concludes today for the March 1 Texas primary election.
Voting times are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Election Day voting is 7 a.m.-7 p.m. March 1 at the following locations:
Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing-Harker Heights.
Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Avenue-Belton
Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive-Killeen
Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive-Killeen
Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way-Temple
Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach-Salado
March 1 is the deadline for receiving ballots by mail (must be postmarked by Election Day).
