Two former patrol officers with the Harker Heights Police Department will now be shift supervisors within the patrol division after earning promotions to sergeant, the department announced Wednesday in a news release.
The department promoted Sgt. Fernando Fernandez Jr. and Sgt. Melissa Jouett last week.
Fernandez has been with the department since 2015 and served as a patrol officer, the release said.
Jouett has been with the department since 2010, serving as a telecommunicator, an administrative clerk for the Criminal Investigative Division and patrol officer.
Harker Heights Chief of Police Phil Gadd said “these two officers will develop a stronger working relationship with not only other department supervisors but with other supervisors from outside agencies.”
