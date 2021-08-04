The Bell County grand jury indicted two men on murder charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quinton Ford in the Harker Heights High School parking lot in April, according to a news release.
The Harker Heights Police Department released a statement about the case Tuesday afternoon.
“On July 21, 2021, the Bell County Grand Jury indicted Ethan Trainer and Taja West on charges of Murder for the April 20, 2021, fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quinton Ford,” the news release states.
Trainer and West were initially charged in April with aggravated robbery in relation to the shooting. Police said the shooting stemmed from an attempted gun sale that turned into a shootout.
Police found Ford bleeding in a wooded area near the parking lot. He was pronounced dead soon after at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. Ford’s family members said police took too long to perform life-saving procedures at the scene.
Trainer and West were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman who set a bond for $1 million for each of the two men. Both individuals were in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
“The Harker Heights Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this investigation: Harker Heights Fire/EMS, Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Texas DPS Troopers, Killeen Police Department, Killeen ISD Police Department, and Nolanville Police Department,” HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.