The Harker Heights municipal election is shaping up to have a crowded field of candidates, as two more hopefuls have filed for office in the past week.
The latest filings are from Stacey L. Wilson and Mike Aycock.
Wilson, who is self-employed, filed Jan. 27 for the unexpired term in Place 2, which is being vacated by Michael Blomquist, who is running for mayor.
Filing Monday for the Place 4 seat on the council is Mike Aycock, a general contractor.
Wilson previously sought the Place 5 seat. She was defeated in a runoff by Sam Halabi in June 2021.
Aycock served as the city’s mayor from 2011 until he stepped down in February 2014. Prior to holding that office, Aycock served as a city council member from 2004 to 2010.
In addition to Wilson, former City Councilman Hal Schiffman is seeking the Place 2 seat.
Schiffman, who is retired, served in the Place 1 seat from 2013 to 2019, when he left the council because of term limits specified in the city charter.
Four people have filed for the mayor’s post, which is being vacated by Mayor Spencer Smith due to term limits.
In addition to Blomquist, the candidates who have filed to date are Vitalis Dubininkas, Jackeline Soriano Fountain and Marva Solomon.
Blomquist, a retired Army officer who served 22 years, is a certified gemologist working at a local jewelry retailer. He has served in the Place 2 seat on the council since 2018.
Dubininkas lists his occupation as “freelance scientist.”
He previously sought the mayor’s seat in 2020 and the Place 5 seat on the council in 2021.
Fountain is a retired Army noncommissioned officer, having served 28 years before retiring in 2007. During her career, she served as Fort Hood’s garrison command sergeant major.
Fountain served in the Place 3 seat from 2016 to 2022, stepping down due to term limits.
Solomon lists her occupation as a psychologist, and is a newcomer to politics in the city.
She has lived in Harker Heights for 22 years.
In the race for Place 4 on the council, incumbent Lynda Nash has filed for reelection.
Nash, who is retired military and a local businesswoman, first won the seat in a runoff election in December 2020 — an election that was delayed because of health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to Aycock, challenging Nash for reelection is Adonias Frias, who lists his occupation as “self-employed.”
A political newcomer in the city, Frias has lived in Harker Heights for about 7½ years.
Harker Heights voters also will have the opportunity to decide a referendum on the city’s repeal of Proposition A — a marijuana decriminalization initiative.
Voters will also fill seats on the Killeen school board and Central Texas College board of directors.
Killeen ISD
The Killeen Independent School Board of Trustees has two seats up for election in May.
Trustee Brett Williams filed to run for re-election on Jan. 18, according to the district’s website.
He was appointed to the board in November 2018 to fill the position that had been vacated by Carlyle Walton.
Williams was elected in 2019 to complete the remaining term of Place 5. In 2020, he was re-elected to a three-year term that will expire in May of 2023.”
Williams is executive director of a nonprofit “that provides after-school and summer progamming for youth,” according to his bio on the district’s website. He spent 21 years with the city of Killeen, including as executive director of community services.
The Place 4 seat is also on the May ballot. Incumbent Marvin Rainwater is in his third term on the Board of Trustees, having been first elected in 2014.
Rainwater, a retired educator, filed for reelection on Jan. 26.
Central Texas College
On the Central Texas College Board of Trustees, six-year terms are expiring for Place 6 (Don Armstrong) and Place 7 (Rex Weaver).
On Monday, Camron Cochran filed his application to run for Place 6 on the CTC Board of Trustees. He lists his occupation as substitute teacher.
Armstrong, the incumbent, previously filed for reelection to the seat.
Filing in all city, school board and college board races, which began Jan. 18, concludes Feb. 17.
