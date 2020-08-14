Texas Department of Transportation contractors during nighttime hours, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., are closing various lanes and continuing bridge work along I-14 from Indian Trail in Harker Heights to east of Nolanville.
The work began Monday and will continue through Saturday.
The roadwork and lane closures are part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to expand I-14 to six lanes from Harker Heights to Belton.
Jake Smith, public relations director for the TxDOT Waco District, reported on Wednesday that earlier in the week, crews set beams in place that will eventually hold the widened Indian Trail bridge in Harker Heights and also placed another set of beams at the Main Street bridge in Nolanville.
Smith said, “This work is important to the progress being made in the I-14 expansion project and to the communities that drive through it.”
Currently, crews are performing paving operations on I-14 from Paddy Hamilton Road to Simmons Road to improve safety.
Motorists are asked to slow down and observe posted signage in work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.