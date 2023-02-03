I-14 bridge

A crew performs work on a bridge rail over Indian Trail on Jan. 27. The project caused lane closures from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. More work is scheduled soon.

 Bob Massey | Herald

As if traffic snarls caused by the icy weather that moved into Bell County at midweek weren’t enough, lane closures at the intersection of the IH-14 bridge and Indian Trail in Harker Heights began on Friday, Jan. 27, in construction zones on the bridge itself but also down below on Indian Trail.

TxDOT crews last Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., blocked off three lanes of traffic underneath the IH-14 bridge on Indian Trail while performing work on the bridge railing up above.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.