As if traffic snarls caused by the icy weather that moved into Bell County at midweek weren’t enough, lane closures at the intersection of the IH-14 bridge and Indian Trail in Harker Heights began on Friday, Jan. 27, in construction zones on the bridge itself but also down below on Indian Trail.
TxDOT crews last Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., blocked off three lanes of traffic underneath the IH-14 bridge on Indian Trail while performing work on the bridge railing up above.
According to Jack Smith, public information officer for the TxDOT-Waco District, “The work, being done by a crew of five, was part of the Nolanville IH-14 widening project. New railing was added to the existing bridge in addition to testing bolts to ensure they meet strength requirements.”
The turnaround was closed on Indian Trail that allows traffic to flow onto the westbound IH-14 access road. The westbound left-turn lane onto Indian Trail was also closed by orange cones during the work. The northbound right-hand lane under the bridge was blocked by a TxDOT vehicle.
Some motorists became confused, making a left turn from the eastbound access road on to Indian Trail.
The railing work on the IH-14 bridge was in the far left lane of the westbound interstate.
Smith told the Herald, “ The crew will be continuing testing the bolts and reinstalling the rail as soon as the weather conditions improve.”
