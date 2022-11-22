The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League, which oversees high school sports in Texas, has suspended the Harker Heights High School boys basketball coach and placed the team on probation for violations concerning “organized workouts,” officials said this week.
“Killeen Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt was issued one year suspension, three years probation, and a public reprimand for Section 1206(f)(1), School Practice and Game Restrictions,” according to the committee’s ruling. “The Killeen Harker Heights boys basketball program was issued three years probation and a public reprimand for the same violation.”
The ruling stems from the Harker Heights High School Boys Basketball team conducting “organized workouts” before the allowable UIL practice date of Oct. 23, according to a statement from Killeen ISD on Tuesday.
“The district will be addressing the needs of the Harker Heights High School Basketball Program for the current season, as well as determining a sustainable plan to ensure success in the future,” according to KISD. “In doing so, staffing decisions will be communicated as they are finalized in the coming days. Ensuring compliance with all U.I.L. policies and procedures will remain a priority to ensure our student athletes have every opportunity to be successful.”
Despite being on probation, the team can play its schedule as outlined and would still be eligible for the playoffs, according to KISD.
“Probation means that the teams could face more severe penalties if there are any further violations during the probation period,” according to the KISD statement.
Last season, the Knights basketball team shared the District 12-6A title along with Belton High, finishing 30-5 in the regular season.
Harker Heights opened its current season on Tuesday with an 81-75 road victory at Highland Park. The Knights will face Shoemaker High School on Monday afternoon on the Grey Wolves’ court.
Bobbitt is the only head coach the Heights boys basketball program has had, having held the position since the school first opened in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.