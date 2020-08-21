For Teaching Pastor Eric Deal, Sunday’s Vintage Church Prayer Night was for those who have been impacted by COVID-19.
“We want to pray for those who have been affected by the virus,” Deal said shortly before the event began in the parking lot of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
Deal’s ministry, Vintage Church, has been on the front lines of helping local medical providers deal with the pandemic. Two weeks ago they hosted a similar event at AdventHealth in Killeen. Its members have been sponsoring hospital floors, helping deliver cards and meals to each staff member, with meals provided by area restaurants.
Dozens of people attended the event, honking their horns in support of the event, which included prayer and music. A number of motorcycle organizations visited as well.
“We’re going to believe in the miraculous tonight,” Deal told the participants as the even got under way.
For more information go to Vintage.church, or visit them on Facebook at vintage.churchTX. A video of the first part of the event can been seen on the Killeen Daily Herald’s website, in the video section.
