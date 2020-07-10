Despite COVID-19, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has continued to bring quality programs virtually to its patrons, and throughout the summer, as part of the summer reading program, each week has a different theme to explore.
This week was Safari Week, and on Wednesday that meant a two-part African drum circle led by Elizabeth Kahura.
“We’ve had her many times (before),” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an earlier interview. “It’s going to be good.”
The two-part program was live on the library’s Facebook page, with part one in the morning and part two in the afternoon. “Jambo, friends!” Kahura began, giving a traditional Swahili “hello” before conscripting Youngblood and children’s librarian Amanda Hairston into the performance as her helpers. “Today’s show is about drumming, so I have some songs that I like to teach boys and girls.”
Kahura kicked things off by getting the ladies and viewers at home moving in a dance, beginning with simple marching and adding easy movements to the traditional African song she had chosen. After, she drew viewers’ attention to the number of drums and other percussion instruments she had on the table in front of her.
She discussed several of the drums, telling where each came from, such as the djembe, dundun (talking drum), and ocean drum, and demonstrating what each sounded like. And after discussing how to make drums from everyday items at home, such as a cereal box or even a table top, the drum circle began in earnest.
Each lady warmed up their drums, and Kahura explained to viewers, “Drum circles were used in the olden days as a form of communication. They would gather around different events.” The circles were balanced by different percussion instruments, as well, such as shakers and bells.
Kahura also taught everyone different rhythms, with Youngblood and Hairston demonstrating how to meld the rhythms together. She also taught “call and response,” both instrumentally and vocally.
“Sometimes you can use the instrument to tell a story,” she said, demonstrating this by telling one of a lion and deer, and also by reciting a poem. The program ended with another dance with more traditional movements.
Youngblood ended the program with the reminder, “You can watch her again and again for a couple of weeks,” by going to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
“We love Elizabeth Kahura,” said Youngblood in an interview. “She’s very joyful and wonderful at bringing together cultures.
“She is one of my favorite performers,” she concluded.
