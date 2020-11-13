Thursday night is always virtual Family Night at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and always follow the library’s weekly theme. Last week, library director Lisa Youngblood talked traffic safety for Municipal Court Week.
“This week we are celebrating Municipal Court Week ... by meeting a lot of the people who work at the city of Harker Heights Municipal Court,” Youngblood said at the video’s beginning, “And one of the things that all the people who work over there want to encourage is for us to have traffic safety.”
For the program, Youngblood read two books, the first of which was “Be Careful, Lulu!” by Lillian Loch and published by the Texas Department of Transportation. The story discussed road and passenger safety, bus safety, crosswalks, and basic safety for riding bicycles, skateboards, and rollerblades.
“’Be Careful, Lulu!’ is available to pick up for free at the library right now, and we’re excited to be able to give those out,”Youngblood said in a later interview.
After a quick exercise break, Youngblood used a felt board to use for a road sign identification activity. She posted commonly seen signs, such as a stop sign, handicapped sign, and a railroad crossing, among others. She not only pointed out the different colors of each sign and what they mean, she also explained the symbols on each. Attaching meaning to each symbol served to work on children’s early literacy skills.
She also played a brief game with viewers at home using the stop sign.
Youngblood pointed out a traffic sign Bingo game on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/photos/pcb.3772902396074787/3772894916075535/.
Youngblood finished the program by reading the second book, “Alphabeep: A Zipping, Zooming ABC” by Deborah Pearson. This alphabet book showed different vehicles, such as an ambulance, dump truck, and even a Zamboni, as well as road signs, and explained a little bit about each item.
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/673122346910895.
Family Night can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page every Thursday at 6 p.m.
