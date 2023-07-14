The Harker Heights Vision XXI Class of 2022 unveiled its class project Tuesday outside the Recreation Center — three weather-resistant benches and four all-weather picnic tables.
The unveiling was done by class members Valerie Payson and Tina Capito. as dozens of city staff, council members and Vision XXI alumni looked on and applauded.
Before the unveiling, Project mentor Cyd West told the crowd that the class chose City Hall beautification as its theme.
The class raised nearly $17,000 to purchase the benches and tables, which were installed by Parks and Recreation staffers.
Each bench and table bear a metal plate identifying the sponsors, which include Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas, and H-E-B.
West noted that the benches would be a great benefit to patrons of the city’s weekly farmer’s market, which is held in the adjacent parking lot. The benches will also provide a place for voters to sit while waiting to cast their ballots at City Hall or the Recreation Center, where elections are typically held.
Mayor Michael Blomquist, in remarks before the official unveiling, praised the class for its contribution and noted that the project will help bring the community together.
The Vision XXI leadership program, sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, began in 2013 and a class project has been part of the curriculum each year.
Last year’s project was the iron, two-faced clock that faces Miller’s Crossing in front of City Hall.
