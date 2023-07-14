Vision XXI-benches.jpg

Valerie Payson, left, and Tina Capito pull the plastic covers off two benches in front of the Harker Heights Recreation Center on Tuesday as part of the Vision XXI Class of 2022 Project reveal. The class raised $17,000 to place three benches and four picnic table between the Rec Center and neighboring City Hall.

The Harker Heights Vision XXI Class of 2022 unveiled its class project Tuesday outside the Recreation Center — three weather-resistant benches and four all-weather picnic tables.

The unveiling was done by class members Valerie Payson and Tina Capito. as dozens of city staff, council members and Vision XXI alumni looked on and applauded.

