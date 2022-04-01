A new landmark for Harker Heights was dedicated Monday and is now “keeping time” on Miller’s Crossing in front of City Hall.
The large iron, two-faced clock was presented to the city by the 2021 Vision XXI leadership class.
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce members, city employees and others were on hand for the dedication and thanked those involved for the planning and follow-through to complete the project.
“We are fortunate to have so many outside entities assisting us with the logistics of setting this clock and maintaining it in the future,” Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said.
The city’s newest landmark was a service project undertaken and completed by the Vision XXI class.
“Through the generous donations received and the hard work it took to complete this project, Vision XXI is to be commended,” Bark said.
The clock, which is made of aluminum cast iron, has an antique look, but boasts modern technology in its performance. It has dusk-to-dawn dial face lighting and an automatic adjustment for Daylight Saving Time. It is also programmed to reset automatically after any power disruption.
The Vision XXI class sent the city the anchoring and electrical details and provided an electrical contractor to partner with them on this project.
Bark previously said that since the clock is on city-owned land, the city will take care of maintenance and self-maintaining technology. The city’s Parks and Recreation staff will be used for routine landscaping.
The Vision XXI leadership program, sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, began in 2013 and a class project has been part of the curriculum each year.
