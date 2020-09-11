Voter Palooza, a Bell County-Wide voter registration event, will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at seven locations, including two in Harker Heights.
The voter registration is a free service and open to the public.
Harker Heights locations will be at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., and Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road.
In Killeen, the event will take place at Dollar Tree Plaza, 2802 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, and Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
In Belton, the event will be held at the Agrilife Extension Building, 1605 N. Main St.
The two Temple locations are Chuck’s BBQ/food trucks parking lot at 8205 W. Adams Ave., and Grace Temple Ministries parking lot, at the corner of 13th Street and West Avenue H.
“We understand that in these challenging times, things can get pushed aside that you promise yourself you will take care of. Don’t let your opportunity to register to vote fall to the way side,” said event organizer Irene Andrews of Nolanville. “Here is your chance to be ready to vote. With so much at stake, this election is critical, and your vote is your voice. Register now and make sure your voice is heard.”
Volunteer deputy registrars will be ready to register voters at all seven locations throughout Bell County. Voters will be registered, in real time, from the safety and comfort of their vehicles. A volunteer deputy registrar, wearing a face mask, will hand drivers a clipboard and pen through the car window.
“It takes less than two minutes to complete the form and you may keep the pen,” Andrews said. “We tear off and hand you the bottom of the form and this is your temporary voter registration card.”
Anyone who has recently moved to Bell County, or has changed their address, or may have changed their last name through marriage or divorce, is encouraged to register or update their registration information.
For those who have not voted in a while, can’t remember if they registered or just want to guarantee that they will be able to vote in this presidential election, it is advisable to re-register.
Vote-by-Mail applications and information on Early Voting and Election Day locations and times will also be available to the voter.
Deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.
For more information, contact Andrews by email at irenebeehappy@gmail.com
