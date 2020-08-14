Folks all over Central Texas had a chance to get registered to vote at a handful of events around the region on Saturday, and many took advantage of the opportunity.
Organized by BLAQ2C, or Black Ladies Advancing Qualitative and Quantitative Change, the events were held at locations in Killeen, Temple and Harker Heights on Aug. 8.
A total of 62 people got registered to vote on Saturday, said JoAnn Foster, chairwoman on the BLAQ2C Voter Registration and Empowerment Committee.
Clipboards in hand, volunteer voter registrars at Kern Park in Heights were ready to sign folks up, but that was not all that was offered.
People also had a chance to take the Census, get a “coronabag” filled with hand sanitizer, face masks and antibacterial soap, and have a snack and a bottle of water.
“I love this city and I want everyone to be healthy, to be counted and to be part of the political process, because it is true that every vote counts,” said Lynda Nash, one of the organizers at the Heights location and a volunteer voter registrar.
For the first woman to get registered to vote at the Kern Park location, voting is something that she has been compelled to do since her mid-20s, when she became aware of the importance of politics.
“It’s important to vote for our interests, because there are a lot of things happening that are against the interests of children and minorities and people, in general,” said Buffy McLeod, who was at the event with her husband and son. “I see voting as just doing my part.”
McLeod said she makes sure that her son sees her go the polls.
“Young people need to see us get involved so they’ll get involved, too. We’re leaving the future in their hands,” she said.
She is especially motivated to vote this year.
“This is going to be a very intense election,” McLeod said. “A lot of feelings are going to get hurt.”
The voter registration events are not funded by any political organizations; rather, they have formed organically.
“Residents have gotten together and decided there is a need for this,” Nash said.
Another get-out-the-vote registration campaign will be at five locations around Killeen on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The locations are:
2710 South Fort Hood Street (Reality Executives of Killeen).
1801 E. Centex Expressway, Suite 6 (Kairos Hair Design).
2711 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. (Mo’s Fish & Wings).
3307 Zephyr Road (VFW #9191).
