Early voting has been steady this week for the Dec. 19 runoff election for the Place 4 seat on the Harker Heights City Council.
As of the close of early voting Wednesday, 483 residents had cast ballots in the runoff between Terry Delano and Lynda Nash. The total reflected six days of early voting, which began Dec. 2 at Harker Heights City Hall.
Wednesday’s total was the highest of the six days, which have seen turnout range from 75 voters on Dec. 7 to 85 on Dec. 4, before Wednesday’s high total to date.
However, the total is far below the total number of ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election in which they ran for the seat, along with candidate Jeffrey K. Harris. In the Nov. 3 race, nearly 11,300 votes were cast for the three candidates. Granted, the municipal race was on the same ballot with this fall’s high-profile presidential election, but the early-voting total to date represents less than 4.3% of the ballots cast last month.
Nash was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 municipal election and Delano was the second-place finisher.
Since neither candidate in the three-way race received more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff is required.
In the Nov. 3 election, Nash led the three candidates with 4,781 votes or 42.32%, followed by Delano with 3,696 votes or 32.72% and Harris with 2,820 votes or 24.96%
The top two vote-getters — Nash and Delano — advanced to the runoff election.
The Place 4 seat is being vacated by Councilman John Reider, who has served two consecutive three-year terms — the maximum under the city charter.
Delano is a local businessman who owns a management company and was a longtime Killeen Independent School District board member.
He serves on the KISD Education Foundation Board/finance committee and is also on the Clayshoot Committee.
Delano received an award from Killeen Area Alliance of Black School Educators in 2015.
Nash is retired military, having served 20 years in the Army and retiring as a sergeant first class.
She serves on the Board of Directors and volunteers at the Harker Heights Food Pantry, is a member of the VFW at Harker Heights Post 3892 and is an election judge and a volunteer registrar.
Nash also founded a nonprofit organization called “I Am My Grandparents’ Keeper.”
The term for the Place 4 seat expires in May 2023.
Early voting continues through Dec. 15 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Hours for early voting are as follows:
Friday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
