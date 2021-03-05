Harker Heights residents can once again use clear and clean water for drinking, cooking, making ice and enjoying that favorite beverage they’ve been craving from local restaurants.
The water is safe to drink and use without boiling, according to Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, who lifted the boil-water notice late last week.
The official notification that normal water usage could resume immediately was announced around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after several days of a boil-water totice issued Feb. 19, due to a water shortage caused by the 120-year winter event that reduced water pressure and services.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city’s public water system to issue the boil-water notice on Feb. 19 because of the low water pressure and dropping levels in city tanks.
The public water system took the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and provided TCEQ with laboratory test results and reported that the water no longer needed to be boiled before consumption on Feb. 27.
On Feb. 26, the last two city water tanks passed the water sampling lab test. The Department of Public Works then took 17 distribution samples on the entire system throughout the city.
When those distribution samples returned on Feb. 25, with passing results then the boil-water notice could be lifted, unless there had to be a retest of the system based on the distribution water sample results.
On Feb. 24, the city began the disinfection process on the last two tanks, and the City Water Department had to wait 24 hours until they could draw water samples and send them to an independent laboratory.
If the results were determined to be passing, then distribution samples would be drawn on the entire water system throughout the city.
Those samples returned with passing results and the Boil Water Notice was a step closer to being lifted.
Ten samples were also submitted to a lab in West, Bark said.
