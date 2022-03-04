The City of Harker Heights will be extending the “We Love Our Schools” donation drive until Monday, March 28. All donations are to benefit Killeen ISD’s Homeless Awareness Response Program, or HARP.
The drive is accepting non-perishable food items of cereal, canned chili, dry milk, pasta sauce, peanut butter, and ravioli. Can openers are also needed.
Other food items accepted in the past have included canned items such as vegetables and fruit, soups, and meat; boxed items such as macaroni and cheese, crackers, and stuffing; and dried items such as beans, pasta, Ramen, and rice.
All items should be unexpired.
In addition, new socks, underwear, and bras are also needed in sizes Youth XS through Adult 3X.
Items can be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and at the Harker Heights Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing. Drop-off boxes are conveniently located inside each building.
Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said in a recent press release, “We are excited to work with H.A.R.P. and extend the drive. We are so grateful for the help that our community gives.”
For questions or more information, contact Gibbs at 254-953-5493 or at sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
