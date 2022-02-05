Who was laying bets on the table early this week and trying to call their hands that we would be repeating the winter storm of February from last year?
We are veterans of the worst storm in local historym, and all it took was one short trip to H-E-B on Tuesday evening to clearly remember the awful experience of being caught in traumatic situations here at home and across the state.
The food and supply shortages were much too well-defined as long lines of grocery carts filled every aisle while product flew off the shelves right before our eyes as people took up every square inch from the entrance of the store to the back.
My prayer is that we may have escaped the monster weather system that shut down homes, businesses, and stirred up chaos among so many people’s lives.
It’s been interesting to watch professional meteorologists having more questions than answers. Across the television screens are blocks of information asking, “Well, if this happens then this will be the result or it’s unlikely that we’ll feel the way we did last February.” Let’s hope not!
Winter weather is serious business. In fact, I think ice on the roads bothers me more than an outbreak of severe springtime thunderstorms. The results are just as devastating, but last year’s storm was scary because we had never lived through anything like that before and it was that way everywhere we looked all across our beloved state of Texas.
The parts of our lives that we thought were under our control belonged to Mother Nature.
All of us, in multiple ways, became thankful for our first responders and private citizens who put their lives on the line for our safety and providing what we needed.
I will never take for granted firemen, paramedics, police officers, street repair workers and their bosses who called the shots as to what the priorities would be. Bless those men and women who took charge at City Hall when they were needed the most.
Watching these people work together was like seeing and hearing a finely tuned symphony orchestra. There was nothing else like it.
As we trudge through whatever storms are ahead of us, be thankful, smart and remember we are in this together.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.