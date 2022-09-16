Whether you follow the British royal family and its goings-on or not, it is likely the sudden passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week hit hard. Worldwide, undoubtedly it sent shock waves.
Why is that?
I surmise the reason is because they are immortalized by many in the world. At least I catch myself with those thoughts. Not that I had any connection to Queen Elizabeth II or the royal family, but I would have thoughts that I was convinced she would live forever — she always seemed to be in such good health.
A blog from June 2 of this year that I found while compiling this column stated that while we don’t really know them, we feel like we know them well enough to grieve their death when they leave.
Age may play a factor as well, according to the blog. People of an older generation may not react in the same way to the death of a younger celebrity, and vice versa.
Queen Elizabeth II’s death also likely hit most of the world hard because her reign spanned multiple generations, having been on the throne for 70 years.
Because of a deep feeling of connection to the celebrity or person of high stature, it can lead to a need for mental health services. Why?
According to the blog, experts say reacting to their death as if you are closely connected to them is natural.
The death of a celebrity or someone of high stature also reminds us of the fragility of life and the call to live every moment in the present.
My wife and I began to familiarize ourselves a little bit with the royal family after we watched “The Crown” on Netflix while I recovered from my fractured leg. While this is a historical-fictional series, it gave us some intriguing insight into their lives.
Throughout my life, there have been numerous celebrities or people of such high stature who have died suddenly that sent ripples through the community and were no less shocking for me to hear about.
Ironically, the first one that comes to mind that I can recall is Princess Diana. When she died, I would have only been 10 years old, and to be quite honest, I did not know who she was. I only remember the constant coverage of her death and funeral all over the news. And I also remember hearing Elton John’s rendition of his famous “Candle in the Wind” that he slightly modified specifically for the funeral.
According to the aforementioned blog, the media blitz and seemingly 24-hour news cycle about the person’s death can spur a feeling of deeper attachment.
“But it needs to be understood that grief is an emotion that people feel depending on the ‘dynamics of their attachment’ — be it when someone dies closer to home, or in the celeb-verse,” the blog read.
I wouldn’t go as far as saying I’ve grieved a celebrity death, but I can say that some took me by such surprise. Aside from the two listed above, I will list some of the ones I can remember vividly.
A few years after Princess Diana, the baseball world was shocked by the sudden death of Darryl Kile, a pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals. I remember his death vividly because I am a Chicago Cubs fan and the two teams were about to play a Saturday game at Wrigley Field when the game was canceled shortly before first pitch. Chicago Cubs catcher, and future MLB manager, Joe Girardi made the announcement to the stunned crowd who had filed in to watch the game.
Another sports star whose sudden death sent shock waves was Kobe Bryant. Not being a Lakers fan and being more of a casual basketball fan of late, the news of his death seemed surreal. Kobe had such an impact on the NBA in the late ’90s and into the mid-2010s that his death was a hard one for sports fans to take.
Then there were two people associated with movies and TV that came as a tremendous shock. The first was in 2009 when Billy Mays died. For those who don’t remember, Billy Mays was a TV pitchman for products such as OxiClean and Kaboom! I can still remember watching TV and all of a sudden hearing the boisterous, “Hi! Billy Mays here ...”
A few years after his death, the world was shocked by the sudden loss of beloved actor Robin Williams in 2014. The versatile actor played in several of my favorite movies, from “Good Morning Vietnam” to “Mrs. Doubtfire” to the original “Jumanji” to “Patch Adams” to “Dead Poets Society” and several before and in between.
Finally, let me mention two singers whose deaths were shocking to me. First was Michael Jackson. When he died in 2009, I was at Fort Lewis, Washington, going through training for ROTC. Our cadre told us before we got on the bus to one of our training events. Because we were not allowed to have our phones for the duration of the training, we thought they were pulling our leg. Not so. We realized it was true when the bus driver had the radio on and it was all that was being broadcast.
Then, in 2017, as a once avid fan of the band Linkin Park, I was stunned when it was announced the lead singer, Chester Bennington, had died.
I remember my friends and I used to blare Linkin Park and scream at the top of our lungs singing along to their songs while we grew up.
Needless to say, the above is not an exhaustive list of notable people whom I remember dying suddenly, but they are some of the ones who stick out.
As I said, I wouldn’t say I’ve grieved them, but it still seems surreal they are no longer with us.
Grieving is normal, so if you grieve a celebrity death, there is no judgment from here. I know a person’s sudden death can hit us all in a different way.
My condolences and best wishes to the family of any celebrity who passes away at any age and from any cause. Death is not an easy thing to get over.
Thaddeus Imerman is a Herald reporter and editor of the Copperas Cove Herald.
