Perhaps more than any other group of people, first responders know that they can’t do it all alone.
That’s why the winners of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s annual Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year awards — presented at Monday’s annual banquet at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center — gave kudos to their co-workers.
“Anytime there’s a challenge at work, I have a solid team to assist me and fall back on if needed,” said Stuart Kiefer, driver and operator with the Harker Heights Fire Department. “From my crew at the station, to the chiefs, to our medical director, we have an extremely strong team and we can overcome any challenge we face.”
The winner of the Officer of the Year prize shared similar sentiments.
“All the credit goes to my team; I wish my whole team could have gotten the award,” said Officer Dustin Weaver with the Harker Heights Police Department. “It’s pretty special to get this award because I know great officers who haven’t ever gotten it. I’m thankful to everyone who believed in me and pushed me to be a good police officer.”
Weaver thanked individual officers who have been particularly impactful on him: Officer Cory Bates, Sgt. Mike O’Hala and Lts. Roxanne Harrill and Raphael Baumgaertel.
Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year: Stuart Kiefer
A Maryland native, Kiefer moved to Round Rock in 2014 to be closer to family members. A year later, he was hired at the Harker Heights Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT. He then became a paramedic after additional schooling. In October 2022, Kiefer was promoted to driver/operator.
“I’m extremely grateful to be given this honor,” he told the Herald. “It feels good to be recognized for the hard work and dedication to the department. I’m honored to be chosen from many other great people at the department.”
Kiefer was born to be a first responder.
“I’ve known for a long time I’ve wanted to help people,” he said. “I joined Tiger Scouts as a young child and remained active in the Boy Scouts through high school, ultimately earning my Eagle Scout rank. The Scouts taught me a lot lessons and values I still hold true to today.”
One thing is for sure: Kiefer found his calling as a firefighter.
“I feel this is 100% the career for me,” he said. “I decided in college that sitting behind a desk for eight hours a day was not for me. I enjoy that this is an active job, we’re up and around and going on calls. I love being able to interact with people and use the skills we’ve trained hard on to make positive impacts on people’s lives. I also enjoy the unknown factor about the job: Every day is different and you never know what it could hold.”
The chief also is grateful for Kiefer’s helpful attitude.
“Stuart is a team member to be counted on,” said HHFD Fire Chief Paul D. Sims. “He shows up to work to assist in whatever way is needed. In addition, he has taken on some new roles this past year that has really helped us become more efficient as an organization.”
When not behind the wheel of a fire truck, Kiefer can be found out and about with his German shepherd, Liberty, or perhaps honing his woodworking skills.
“My hobbies include most things outdoors: hunting, fishing, hiking and taking Liberty to new trails and parks,” he said.
Police Officer of the Year: Dustin Weaver
Weaver is from Georgetown, where he graduated from high school. He moved to Killeen to attend Central Texas College and to be near his grandparents, who are retired from the Army.
Weaver transferred to Texas A&M University-Central Texas, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology.
“I worked as a tow truck driver while in college, which helped a lot when I became a police officer because I knew the streets pretty well,” he said.
HHPD hired Weaver in 2020, but he knew long before then that he was destined to wear the blue. His mother just retired last year from a 29-year career as a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and she was not the only law enforcement influence on Weaver.
“One of my first baseball coaches was a Texas Game Warden, and he’s been a mentor to me since I was seven years old,” Weaver said. “He taught me that being a cop isn’t always about arresting people. It’s important to treat people the way I’d want my own family treated.”
Being a police officer means enduring some tough days.
“This is the only job in the world where you go to work and have no idea what’s going to happen that day,” Weaver said. “It comes with a lot of challenges, such as responding to traumatic or violent calls and also because a bunch of people don’t like us. So, I have to remind myself that the majority of people do want us here.”
Being a police officer has led to other great things in life, especially meeting the woman who would become his wife.
“She was the charge nurse at Seton when I met her, so we’re the stereotypical cop-and-nurse married couple,” Weaver said with a chuckle. “We had our daughter in 2022, and I’m pretty proud of that, and we just found out yesterday that our second child will be a boy.”
