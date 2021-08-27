Among the bigger ticket items in the budget for the City of Harker Heights is water — and as the City Council begins the final stages of approving the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. members will face the impact of residents using less water than in prior years.
In an interview with the Herald earlier this month, City Manager David Mitchell and Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee discussed the significant amount of the city’s dollars that have been lost due to the recent period of consistent rainfall and how it depressed water usage among the city’s water customers.
Mitchell said, “Let’s start with how we project water usage in the budget. That’s a very difficult one for Ayesha and me because water usage and revenue is determined by Central Texas weather patterns. For instance, dry and hot conditions have taken over and we’re dealing with a different set of circumstances as the 2020-2021 fiscal year comes to a close.
“One of our biggest users in what we sell is irrigation and residents watering their lawns,
Mitchell said. “If we get into years that are dry, we’ll probably be above our projections. We try to look at long-range weather forecasts, but as we’ve learned, they aren’t that dependable.”
Mitchell referred to the year 2021 as one of those that has demolished all forms of making decent predictions.
“Our year began with an historically peculiar severe winter storm that wreaked havoc on life and property followed by a cooler than normal spring season that brought rain to Bell County on a daily basis for several weeks.
“You could almost set your watch to the time of day that thunderstorms would begin to form and with it lightning and thunder plus heavy amounts of rain,” Mitchell said.
Lealiiee said, “This year was so out of sync, according to the numbers. We would think water usage would be off on the expense side and we would buy water from WCID, but that was not the case this year. We lost a lot of water because of the winter storm, so what you saw us doing was buying a lot of water this year but not maintaining the sales. As of June, we were at 66% of our budget.”
“Water income is $4,690,950, which is more than $500,000 below where the city should be and we won’t be at the finish line until the end of September,” according to Mitchell.
The city staff makes water predictions on historic averages, not just what they think will be a wet or dry year.
“We don’t expect to reach the budgeted amount for this year due to the heavy rain,” Lealiiee said.
“Mitchell said, “Residents have made personal changes and will continue over time when it comes to building codes, low-flush toilets, water-saver shower heads, more sophisticated lawn watering systems and buying products to control water usage.
Current data indicates that Harker Heights residents are using less water, per capita.”
Lealiiee and Mitchell agree that in the water budgeting process the city is nimble enough to reset and modify projections, then move forward.
