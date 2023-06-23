Chelmese Bruce-Whitted, 19, lives and works in Harker Heights at We Play and More One.
What is your job title? I am a treacher at We play Drop Zone
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Fort Hood. Born on base and raised around here.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is LaTonya Bruce and my father is Issac Whitted.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the oldest. I have two younger sisters and two younger brothers.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
The people are nice and my neighbors are very quiet.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
Where is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Five Guys is my favorite restaurant in Harker Heights.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would you bring?
I would bring the White Castle.
What community work do you do?
I help the community by doing things with my church. My church is Greater Life. We have given food to the homeless shelter, and have given food at the church.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Hate You Give.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Reading.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a teacher or a nurse. I love helping people.
