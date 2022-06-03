A Texas woman who had been out on bond was booked into the Bell County Jail this week after being sentenced to a prison term for running over her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend with her car in Harker Heights just over four years ago.
Jessica Renee Lattimore, 25, was indicted on May 30, 2018, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bell County court records show that several trial dates were set in her case through the years until she pleaded guilty on March 16 in the 27th Judicial District Court.
On Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt heard testimony from several witnesses before sentencing Lattimore.
“After a half-day sentencing hearing, the court sentenced her to 5 years in prison,” according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday.
The case dates back to the evening of April 15, 2018, when a Heights police officer was leaving the parking lot of the police department.
“He was stopped by a woman ... who ran in front of his patrol car and said that a woman had been run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of the police department,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The officer ... went to the lobby of the police department where he encountered (a man) who said that the woman who ran over his girlfriend also was in the lobby of the police department.”
There, the officer found Lattimore, who had a small amount of blood on her nose.
“(The officer) asked her if she was driving the car that hit this lady, and the suspect said, ‘yeah,” police said.
The witness who had initially stopped the officer “told police that she saw a female hit the victim with her white vehicle ... she saw the victim fall to the ground and start screaming,” according to the affidavit.
“She saw the white vehicle leave the parking lot, but then the vehicle turned around and tried to hit the victim and the male again.”
The man who was with the victim told police that he and Lattimore, who are parents of a child, used the parking lot as a drop-off point for exchanging the child. The victim was the man’s girlfriend.
“He said that (Lattimore) was in her vehicle and he thought she was about to leave, when (Lattimore) gave the vehicle gas and went straight toward them, striking the victim and pinning her between the cars,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Lattimore backed up and left the scene before circling back around to try to run them over a second time.
The victim suffered a broken leg.
Lattimore later confessed to police that “she had intended to hit (the man) with the vehicle, but ‘just to hurt him,’” according to the affidavit.
