Chantay Bailey, 33, lives in Killeen, works at We Play Too! childcare facility in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to this area.
What is your job title?
I am a childcare provider/teacher for a living.
What made you choose this career?
The reason that I chose this career is because I have always had a passion for working with children. My goals is to make a positive difference in children’s lives.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married with three children, two boys and one girl. I have been married for 13 years this coming July. My husband’s name is Mr. Jordan Bailey. My oldest child’s name is Jahmeel Bailey, my middle child’s name is Jalissa Bailey and my youngest child’s name is JorShaun Bailey.
Where did you get married?
My husband and I got married in North Carolina, where we are from and where we were raised.
What community work do you do?
I do not do any community work as of yet, but I am open to helping the community in any way that I can.
What community organizations are you a part of?
I am not a part of any community organizations but I am open to it.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the peacefulness of Harker Heights. I like how Harker Heights has many events that are open to the community. Harker Heights is like a big community family.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker
