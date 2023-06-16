On Monday, Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights was the place to be this week for more than a dozen youth ages 8-12 to get their hands dirty in the second class in a series called “Play in the Dirt,” sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department during the month of June.

This week’s class was called “Growing Greens and More,” and kids learned about nurturing the plants and seeds they started during the first class called “Plan and Plant.”

