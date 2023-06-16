On Monday, Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights was the place to be this week for more than a dozen youth ages 8-12 to get their hands dirty in the second class in a series called “Play in the Dirt,” sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department during the month of June.
This week’s class was called “Growing Greens and More,” and kids learned about nurturing the plants and seeds they started during the first class called “Plan and Plant.”
There are two more classes this month, June 20 kids can participate in “Wiggler Fun,” and the final class on June 26 is “Butterfly Habitat.”
Parks and Recreation has partnered with Bell County Master Gardeners and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension to introduce a love of gardening near the Community Garden at the west end of the park.
Monday’s class began with an introduction to the benefits of fertilizing and regular watering.
“Plants need food and vitamins, just like people,” Master Gardener Chuck Lauer said. “Fertilizer has nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium in it.” He asked the group if they ate ketchup or drank Gatorade.
The kids laughed when they found out both contained potassium.
“Plants need many of the same nutrients that people do,” Lauer said.
Each child took a bit of fertilizer and spread it around the tender vegetation as Lauer discussed the need for proper care.
The kids took turns with the hose, making sure each plant received the right amount of water.
From there, organizers had stations set up nearby with projects for kids to complete. At one table, kids planted seeds in a small container to take with them.
“Once the seeds start to germinate, you will be growing tiny green sprouts which you can harvest and eat,” Texas Master Gardener Monique Armas.
At another table, Sherry Spence-Purcella from Texas A&M Agrilife Extension helped kids make “grassheads,” little bags of soil in mesh bags with grass seeds planted on one side.
“The seeds will sprout and make ‘hair,’” Spence-Purcella said. Kids decorated their ‘heads’ with googly eyes, a nose, some even had pipe-cleaner glasses or jewelry.
“This is so much fun,” said 8-year-old Aaron Roman. He and his friends, brothers Gage and Gavin Moncada were busy trying to outdo each other in designs.
According to Spence-Purcella, part of the funding for these activities comes from a “Better Life for Texans” grant.
Kailie Gomez with Parks and Recreation enjoyed the morning of learning and fun and looks forward to the next two gardening classes.
“We encourage anyone to come out to the Community Gardens or visit our webpage to find out what else is going on this summer,” Gomez said.
For additional information about these and other programs from Parks and Recreation, contact Kailie Gomez at 254-953-5465.
