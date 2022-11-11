After a long night of counting that went into early Wednesday morning, the final vote totals were announced for races and ballot initiatives across Bell County.
The unofficial results showed that both local incumbent state House members had retained their seats, the Precinct 2 Commissioner had been re-elected, and a Nolanville councilman had held onto his seat as well.
But one result may have been a surprise to area residents: Harker Heights voters overwhelmingly passed a measure to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana — with more than 64% of voters approving of the proposed ordinance.
Killeen voters passed a similar measure by an even wider margin, with 67% of the voters approving of the proposition.
Countywide, a total of 87,885 ballots were counted, county staff said Wednesday morning. All ballots had been counted as of 1:18 a.m. Wednesday.
Unofficial totals show 33,835 votes were cast on Election Day, and 54,050 Early Voting ballots had been cast by Tuesday.
Bell County voting locations Tuesday were open an hour later — until 8 p.m. — due to some check-in computers not working Tuesday morning.
Here is a summary of Tuesday’s results, pending official count or canvassing.
Dr. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, turned back a challenge from Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner to secure a third term in the Texas Legislature. Buckley, a Killeen veterinarian, garnered 24,677 votes or 63% to 14,493 votes or 37% for Hildner.
Longtime incumbent state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, easily defeated Killeen Democrat Trstian Sanders to win another term in Austin. Shine received 28,792 votes or 61.1% to 18,333 votes, or 38.9% for Sanders.
COUNTY COMISSIONER, PCt. 2
Successfully fending off challenger Stacey Wilson, D-Harker Heights, incumbent Bobby Whitson, R-Harker Heights, held onto his seat with a nine-point lead, securing a Republican in the commissioner’s seat for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2, which represents the Harker Heights and Salado area of Bell County.
The final vote: 12,815, or 54.5% for Whitson, and 10,693, or 45.5% for Wilson.
In a rerun of the 2020 election, incumbent Seat 3 City Councilman Patrick Ramsdell, Nolanville’s mayor pro tem, defeated challenger Dennis Biggs in a vote of 752 to 474, or 61.3% of the vote to 38.7%.
Incumbent Board President Rob Robinson of Harker Heights outpolled Charles Wilson by 500 votes to maintain his seat on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors. In total, Robinson hauled in 2,440 votes against Wilson’s 1,940, representing 55.7% for Robinson and 44.3% for Wilson.
Proponents have fought for more than a year in both Killeen and Harker Heights to pass an ordinance to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits — they succeeded Tuesday night.
In Killeen, the voter-initiative passed overwhelmingly in a vote of 16,845 to 7,411, with 69.5% of the ballots in favor of the ordinance and 30.55% against.
In Harker Heights, the ordinance also passed with strong support in a vote of 5,208 to 2,927, with 64% in favor and 36% against.
The ordinance drew more attention in the larger city, with a total voter turnout of 24,256 in Killeen and 8,135 in Harker Heights.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PCT. 4
The seat currently held by Bell County Commissioner John Driver, D-Killeen, was taken by Louie Minor, D-Killeen. Minor defeated Chris Bray, R-Killeen, in a vote of 8,444 to 6,455, which represents a 56.7% of the vote to Bray’s 43.3%. The seat represents the Killeen area; Driver was not running for reelection. As with Driver, Minor will be the only Democrat on the commission.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT. 4, PL. 2
Nicola James, D-Killeen was chosen by voters on Tuesday to fill the vacancy created by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke’s retirement after two decades of service.
James received 20,587 votes, or 52.7%, against Steve Harris R-Killeen, who netted 17,813 votes or 45.57%.
Juan Rivera, a write-in candidate, received 687 votes, or 1.76% of the total. The justice of the peace position serves the Killeen area.
For a seat representing Killeen on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board, Ricky Wilson overtook incumbent John Fisher in a vote of 3,262 to 2,559 on Tuesday night, with 56% of the vote for Wilson and 44% for Fisher.
