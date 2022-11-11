Mayo Autoworks #3 is coming to Harker Heights, following action at Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting.
A rezoning request to change the 0.98-acre plot at Mountain Lion Business Park, 901 Mountain Lion Circle, from B-3 to B-4 zoning was approved during the Tuesday meeting.
Mayo Autoworks owns two more automotive repair shops in Killeen, at 3828 W. Stan Schleuter Loop and 2300 E. Stan Schleuter Loop.
A new multifamily subdivision, called La Vista, was also approved by the council on Tuesday. The new residential area is located roughly at Jamie Road across 4.22 acres and will include approximately 19 duplexes. The adjoining street, currently Lynn Drive, will be renamed Golden Sun Lane.
Similarly, a final plat was approved for Phase II of The Enclave at Indian Trail, including 0.26 acres at the intersection of Indian Trail Road and Enclave Boulevard.
Five homes are coming to North Mary Jo Drive, between West Alley Road and Jan Circle after a preliminary plat was approved on Tuesday. Each lot will be 0.15 acres, and 78.9-foot by 60-foot lots.
In other business, the City Council approved a bid of $536,569.25 to HCS, Inc. to secure services for the Beeline Drive Sanitary Sewer Line Replacement Project. The contract awarded Tuesday was a low bid out of nine total bids that included local firms like McLean Construction.
An administrative change was approved Tuesday, as long-standing neighborhood gas station Texaco applied to change its zoning designation to allow for alcohol sales.
According to city staff, the gas station in the 1000 block of Indian Trail has existed for some time, and its lack of proper zoning designation was brought to staff attention when the station attempted to renew its Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission license.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a reduction in the speed limit on FM 2410 from 50 miles per hour to 45, between Warriors Path and Harker Heights High School.
Proclamations and donations
Raising Cane’s donated $1,240.40 to the Pet Adoption Center in Harker Heights.
“Part of what sets us apart from other businesses is our commitment to supporting the community,” Harker Heights Store Manager Terry Reed said on Tuesday.
In addition, Mayor Spencer Smith proclaimed Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 Municipal Court Week and Nov. 14 through Nov. 19 as “Take a look inside a book” Children’s Book Week.
