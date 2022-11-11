Two people and two dogs were rescued by Harker Heights firefighters Wednesday afternoon.
A structure fire that blazed Wednesday afternoon at 810 S. Amy Lane #18 was ruled accidental, according to a news release from the city of Harker Heights.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 2:03 p.m., the release said. According to the report, the Harker Heights Fire Department responded along with the Killeen Fire Department.
“The first units that arrived on scene found moderate smoke and flames appearing from the front side of the structure. The fire was extinguished within 3 minutes of arrival and moderate damage was retained to the living room,” the release said.
Two adults were displaced by the fire and two dogs were rescued, according to the release. Aid was rendered to the dogs and they were turned over to animal control.
“The local American Red Cross is aiding the displaced adults. No injuries were sustained by either the occupants or firefighters on scene,” the release said.
The release did not state the condition of the dogs.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
Metro Editor
