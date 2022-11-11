A high chance of rain and thunderstorms has canceled Friday’s Veterans Day Parade in Killeen.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service called for an 80% chance of thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Friday. The parade had been scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. in downtown Killeen.
A strong cold front is expected along with the rain, with temperatures dropping as low as 46 degrees by 5 p.m.
Strong northerly winds as high as 30 miles per hour may occur, resulting in wind chill values in the 30s.
Friday night may drop temperatures to just above freezing, bringing the Killeen area down to a wintry 35 degrees. Heavy winds are expected to continue throughout the night.
Meteorologist Jason Dunn told the Herald Thursday that while freezing temperatures are predicted for areas just north of Killeen, the city should remain without ice for the time being.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 55 degrees and a low of 33 degrees on Saturday, kicking off a trend that is predicted to continue through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.