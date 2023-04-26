FREEPORT – About 50 miles west of Galveston sits the coastal town of Freeport, known by many as one of the premier deep-sea fishing spots in the state of Texas.
With plenty of attractions anytime throughout the year, Freeport this weekend is also cranking up its annual RiverFest celebration of food, fun, live entertainment and more at Freeport Municipal Park.
An array of family friendly revelry is planned Friday and Saturday, including such things as a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisting, crocodile encounters, a barbecue cookoff and live bands beginning at dusk.
Freeport is a four hour drive south of Killeen-Fort Hood. For more information on RiverFest, go to www.facebook.com/people/Freeport-RiverFest-Texas/100065108387548.
Located on the Gulf of Mexico, Freeport boasts some of the best saltwater fishing in the state. A number of offshore charter boat services are available for large and small groups, with both day and overnight fishing trips. There are two marinas, boat ramps, piers, jetties and bait and tackle shops all over for easy access to the water and necessary supplies.
For those wanting to try some surf fishing, along with sunbathing, camping, birding, fishing and just plain ol’ relaxing, Bryan Beach offers three miles of sandy shoreline, and the Brazos River provides another option for fishing and also kayaking.
One of the many fishing charters waiting to head offshore is Blue Fin Charters, which gives anglers the chance to land a cooler full of red snapper, blackfin tuna, Mahi Mahi, Spanish mackerel, kingfish, amber jack, grouper and maybe even hook a shark or two.
Freeport is also the departure point for charters to the Flower Gardens National Marine Sanctuary. This premier scuba diving destination is about 100 miles off the coast of Freeport. The northernmost coral reefs in the continental United States are located here. This trip is best suited for intermediate and advanced divers and offers the chance to see Star and Brain coral, manta rays, hammerhead sharks, loggerhead sea turtles and maybe even a whale shark during summer months.
The Freeport Wetlands Trail and Bird Observatory is a great place for bird watching year-round. During the winter months, visitors can see hundreds of ducks and geese at this freshwater marsh.
The city’s downtown area consists of blocks of early 1900-era buildings surrounding Memorial Park and The Freeport Historical Museum. The museum was established in 2009 and showcases more than 300 years of local history. An impressive collection of original artifacts and models detail what life was like in the Freeport area from the occupation of Spanish Texas to the establishment of the town in 1912 to the once-booming shrimping capital of the world.
Freeport Golf Course is an 18-hole, links-style layout, fun to play and a challenge with breezes blowing in from the Gulf. The course offers golf lessons, a driving range, a pro shop, carts and club rental. And what would a trip to the coast be without trying some fresh, local seafood?
One recommended spot is On The River Restaurant, 919 W. 2nd Street. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, this is a locally owned spot that offers quality cuisine, outstanding service, and was named in “Top 40 Small Town Cafes in Texas” by Texas Monthly Magazine.
Menu items include such things as Texas Gulf brown shrimp, American farm-raised catfish, burgers made with fresh, all-natural beef and brioche buns, hand cut steaks and hand breaded chicken fried steak. Try some stuffed jalapeño peppers, fried mushrooms, shrimp and crab gumbo, oysters, draft beer, bottled beer, wine by the glass, or a margarita and top it all off with some blackberry cobbler or peach cobbler and ice cream, a slice of cheesecake or some chocolate eruption cake.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
