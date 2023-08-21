The Harker Heights City Council will take up the issue of chickens at its regular meeting Tuesday.
On the agenda is discussion of a proposed ordinance amendment to increase the number of chickens allowable by residents living within the city from six to eight, and reduce the offset requirement from 75 feet to 50 feet.
On May 9, resident Rebekah Bahr made a proposal to change the number of chickens allowed from six to 10 and the offset required from neighboring houses to keep backyard chickens from 75 feet to 25 feet.
City staff and the Animal Advisory Committee reviewed the proposed ordinance amendment and presented it to the council at its Aug. 1 workshop.
Based on the City Council’s recommendation, the proposed ordinance amendment was updated to allow eight chickens and an offset of 50 feet.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda are a proposed interlocal agreement with Midlothian for the purchase of medical supplies for the fire department, as well as reappointment of the municipal judge, following an executive session.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
Dave Miller
