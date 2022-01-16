A Harker Heights man is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty last week to three felony charges related to the beating of a woman and a boy last year.
Joseph Allen Shuker, 29, was indicted on Aug. 4, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and assault of a family member by choking, a third-degree felony after police said he beat a woman and a boy during separate incidents in February and March last year.
During a remote hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Shuker pleaded guilty to all three charges and a sentencing hearing was set for March 1.
If Judge Steve Duskie follows the plea agreement, Shuker could be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently, according to court discussions on Tuesday.
Shuker was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $116,000, on the three felony charges.
Heights police on March 23, 2021, began investigating Shuker after a CPS case worker reported a case of child abuse.
Police said that photographs “showed a large area of visible bruising and redness across his back, buttocks and legs,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The detective reviewed an interview with the child who was less than 6 years old.
The child told the forensic interviewer that Shuker “tried to hurt him with a belt,” police said.
Shuker told police that he had spanked the boy on Feb. 23, 2021.
A few days later, on March 29, 2021, Heights police said that Shuker assaulted a woman and caused bodily injury to her by “striking her with his body and causing her to hit objects and strangling her,” according to the indictment in that case.
