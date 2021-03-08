The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department will conduct walk-in interviews for 2021 Summer Aquatics staff from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15-19.
Positions available include Aquatics managers, Water Safety Instructors (WSI), lifeguards, and cashiers.
“All an applicant needs to do to prepare is submit an application, bring their Social Security card and driver’s license, wear a face covering, and show up,” said Recreation Superintendent Jonathan Hanson.
The Carl Levin Park Outdoor Pool is scheduled to open May 29 for Memorial Day weekend and then be open for regular hours from June 1 to Aug. 8.
The pool is open for open swim and programming from Tuesday through Sunday throughout the summer.
Programming includes Lap Swim, Learn-to-Swim Lessons, and Open Swim.
For more information, please contact Jonathan Hanson (Recreation Superintendent) or Darrien Nicholas (Recreation Coordinator –Athletics/Aquatics) at 254-953-5657.
