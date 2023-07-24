Central Texas continues to roast under high temperatures this week with an average high of 102 for the Killeen area.
Residents are recommended to take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illness or injuries.
The heat will remain Tuesday with a high expected near 102 again and a low of 78. Winds should remain southerly at 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.
Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to be near 102 with a low of 78.
South winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph will be felt throughout the day.
The high for Thursday is expected to be near 101 with a low of 77.
For Friday and Saturday, the high will be 102 again with a low of 76 on Friday and low of 77 on Saturday.
Sunday’s high is predicted to reach 104 with an overnight low of 80.
