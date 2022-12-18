These cold weather safety tips may help as Bell County residents prepare for an arctic cold front Thursday.
When you are outside, frostbite and hypothermia are possible so you need to protect yourself.
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.
- Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
- Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
The cold weather can also be dangerous to your home. To keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall:
- Let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet.
- Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall.
- Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.
- If you plan to be away have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing, or drain and shut off the water system (except indoor sprinkler systems).
- If pipes do freeze, make sure you and your family know how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst. NEVER try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch. Use a hair dryer instead. Residents should always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.
Carbon monoxide poisoning
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a silent, deadly killer claiming about 1,000 lives each year in the U.S. It is important for residents to take precaution when using generators and other heating methods.
- Install a carbon monoxide detector.
- NEVER run generators indoors.
- Open a window slightly when using a kerosene heater and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- NEVER use a gas oven to heat your home.
- If your heat goes out, you can keep warm indoors by closing off rooms you do not need, dressing in layers of lightweight clothing, and wearing a cap.
- Wood-burning stoves, fireplaces and heaters:
- Always keep a screen around an open flame.
- NEVER use gasoline to start your fireplace.
- NEVER burn charcoal indoors.
- Do not close the damper when ashes are hot.
- Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters. Always follow manufacturer’s instructions.
Pets and animals
Many pets and critters will also be affected by the cold temps. To make sure your animals are safe and warm:
- Bring pets inside
- Provide shelter and fresh water
- Insulate any outdoor shelter with hay, blankets, and other warm padding.
- Keep salt away from paws, as the salt damages paw pads for many animals making it hurtful to walk.
Vehicle Preparation
If you have to go on the road during the cold front here are some tips to prepare your vehicle.
- Check you battery
- Check your fluids (coolant, wiper fluid, oil, etc)
- Check your tires
- Have jumper cables
- Pack a blanket
Additional information is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/thickness.html
