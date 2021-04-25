Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts gathered outside Joker’s Icehouse in Killeen Sunday morning to celebrate the 10th annual ‘Do You See Me Now’ ride in an effort to raise awareness for motorcycle safety.
“We want to ride today to let everyone know we’re also out there riding,” lifelong motorcycle rider Angela Wolfe, 37, of Killeen, said Sunday. “Watch out for us please; we don’t want to die. We’re a small little bike compared to a larger car, and it’s hard to see us if we’re in a blind spot.”
Motorcyclists from all over Texas rode together from Joker’s Icehouse in Killeen to Junction on Route 36 in Gatesville on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
Chairman Bruce Raymond was part of the original ‘Do You See Me Now’ ride in 2012 in Killeen when the group had over 1200 riders participate. About 400 motorcyclists were expected to take part in Sunday’s event.
Raymond said the annual ride is close to his heart as he has lost friends to motorcycle accidents.
“We’re doing this in dedication in memory of one of the guys I knew,” Raymond said. “He died at the end of March. His name was Billy Miller. A lady pulled out in front of him and he died.”
Raymond said the event is held on the last Sunday in April to highlight Motorcycle Awareness Month in May.
“It’s all about motorcycle awareness and to get drivers to pay attention,” Rick Fitzgerald said. “We have to make people aware and more conscious of us. Instead of teaching kids to count bugs, we should teach them to count motorcycles.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra presented Raymond with a proclamation from the city of Killeen declaring May Motorcycle Awareness Month.
“I know what you guys do genuinely makes a difference,” Segarra said. “You’re out there making sure everybody is safe on a bike; and we, people who drive cars, need to be aware of you guys.”
