While the spirit and energy remains the same, the location for the next Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce event — Culture on the Square — has changed to Carl Levin Park. This event will be held from 5-9 p.m. April 16. The park is located at 400 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
Hosted by South Philly Reef, there will be live performances by Rose Short and Jershika Maple, finalists in the sensational reality show “The Voice.” Also scheduled to perform are Distinguish Soundz, Songhai Steel Drummers, Somba Flor, Kerry Ann Zamore and Nyaja.
Vendors will be on hand with items ranging from food and beverages to gifts and clothing.
IBCC’s Culture On The Square has been structured to be much more than an event. Their wish is to bring culture, comfort, optimism and joy to the communities and inspire hope especially for the children.
“It is our mission as a community to work together and build on what we love and where we call home,” the Chamber’s press release said. “The vision is to revitalize cities through culture, economics and entertainment.”
The public is invited to this family-friendly community event.
