A Celebration of Life service for retired Sgt. John Arthur Gardner, 65, of Killeen, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Christian Center in Killeen. Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gardner died April 10, 2022.
He was born May 15, 1956, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
John served in the U.S. Army from 1991 until 2002. He did several tours of duty in Germany, Korea, Bosnia, and Fort Riley Kansas.
John was an active member of Grace Christian Church, and The American Legion Post 223.
John is predeceased by his parents, Arthur Gardner and Aileen Gardner.
He is survived by his wife, Maja Gardner; sister, Dena Horton (Fred); brother, Randy Gardner (Lorraine); nieces Marinda Vechnak (Clint), and Briana Rogers-Gardner (fiancé; Shea); and several cousins in Oregon and Idaho.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
