Many Killeen residents began their day by stopping at polling places like this one at the Senior Center on Stan Schleuter Boulevard to cast their vote.
Local residents Jeff and Catherine Hoyle checked in before 8 a.m. to make sure their ballots were submitted on several key propositions and primary elections.
“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” Jeff Hoyle said. He and his wife have lived in Killeen for six years and urge people to take the time to get out and do their civic duty.
“Everyone who votes participates in the running of our city government and the future of our country,” Catherine Hoyle said.
Polling places will be open until 7 p.m Tuesday.
Bell County locations
Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St., Belton
Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton
Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point
Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St., Little River-Academy
Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen
Holland City Hall, 102 W. Travis St., Holland
Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1000 Jefferis Ave., Killeen
J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado
Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R A Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen
St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights
First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen
Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy
VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple
Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple
A & E Storage, 4970 E. Highway 190, Temple
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple
Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple
Temple ISD Administration Building, Temple College, Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive, Temple
St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 FM 485, Burlington
First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Moffat
First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 E. Prairie Ave., Rogers
First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple
3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeeen
Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen
Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, Killeen
West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen
Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen
Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
Western Hills Elementary School, 600 Arapaho Drive, Temple
Coryell County locations
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road
Copperas Cove Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville,
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat
Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby
Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville
Lampasas County Locations
New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner
Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner
Lometa City Hall, 100 E. San Saba St., Lometa
Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3730, Adamsville
